First Alert Forecast: nice summery day Tuesday, Dorian looms for late in the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! You may expect a nice, traditional late summer day with periods of sun, afternoon high temperatures deep into the 80s to near 90, east winds of mainly 5 to 15 mph, and just a couple of pop-up showers and storms. In a nutshell: a good day to monitor and prepare for Dorian late this week. For a full update on the storm and its potential track, impacts, and timing, please visit: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1. And don’t forget the comprehensive hurricane preparedness resources we offer at wect.com/hurricane and on your free WECT Weather App.