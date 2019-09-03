COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs basic supplies for classroom

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pencils and paper are usually in abundance in most schools, but not in Amber Meares’ classroom. The English teacher at North Whiteville Academy says there’s a shortage of those supplies.
Meares is asking for the basic supplies through Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for their projects.
“Most of our kiddos show up with no materials at all, leaving the teachers to provide for them,” Meares says on the Donors Choose website. “Our last fully funded supply project was nearly two years ago. We have been using those same supplies since. However, they are almost gone and we need your help to get more.”
North Whiteville Academy is an alternative school. Meares says because the school is so small, they don’t get a lot of funding.
“My school is extremely small,” Meares says. “We only have about 30 students enrolled, which means our funding is considerably less than a typical school. We are an alternative program and cater to students in middle and high school. Students are able to receive more of an individualized education that focuses on their strengths while developing their weaknesses.”
Ms. Meares is trying to raise $424 on the Donors Choose website/ If you would like to donate to her project, click here.
