Atlanta Braves offering free tickets to Hurricane Dorian evacuees

ATLANTA (WCSC) - The Atlanta Braves are extending an invitation to anyone who has evacuated to Atlanta due to Hurricane Dorian.
According to the organization, complimentary tickets to Tuesday and Thursday’s games are available to residents of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina who have been displaced due to mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.
The Atlanta Braves will be playing the Toronto Blue Jays at SunTrust Park on Tuesday, September 3 (7:20 p.m. first pitch) and Washington Nationals on Thursday, September 5 (7:20 p.m. first pitch).
A press release states that people who show a valid driver’s license from the specific coastal zip codes that are under a mandatory evacuation will also be eligible to take advantage of this offer.
“Tickets can only be claimed at the SunTrust ParkTicket Office windows - while supplies last - beginning at noon on Tuesday and noon on Thursday for each respective game,” officials said."Tickets are complimentary and should not be resold."
This offer is limited to one ticket per person with valid ID. Each person (including children) must be at the ticket window to claim their ticket. Children 2 and under do not require a ticket for entrance into SunTrust Park.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.