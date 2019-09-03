Ashley High School standout cuts recruitment list to twelve teams

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashley High School basketball player Saniya Rivers announced her top twelve teams on twitter.
Rivers top twelve in no order are Tennessee, UNCW, South Carolina, Maryland, Florida State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina, Notre Dame, UConn, N.C. State, Duke, and Indiana.
Rivers, who is a junior, is ranked as one of the top five best high school basketball players in the country in the 2020 class.
As a sophomore 5-foot-11 guard helped lead the Lady Buccaneers to a 28-1 record and the Class 4A quarterfinals while averaging 24.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.5 steals, and 4.1 assists a game.
Rivers was named the 2018-2019 Gatorade North Carolina Girls Basketball player of the Year.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.