Ashley High School standout cuts recruitment list to twelve teams
Saniya Rivers has been named the Gatorade North Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
By John Smist | September 3, 2019 at 5:31 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 5:32 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashley High School basketball player Saniya Rivers announced her top twelve teams on twitter.

Rivers top twelve in no order are Tennessee, UNCW, South Carolina, Maryland, Florida State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina, Notre Dame, UConn, N.C. State, Duke, and Indiana.

Rivers, who is a junior, is ranked as one of the top five best high school basketball players in the country in the 2020 class.

As a sophomore 5-foot-11 guard helped lead the Lady Buccaneers to a 28-1 record and the Class 4A quarterfinals while averaging 24.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.5 steals, and 4.1 assists a game.

Rivers was named the 2018-2019 Gatorade North Carolina Girls Basketball player of the Year.

