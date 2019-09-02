Gov. Roy Cooper encourages the community to be prepared

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper held a press conference Monday afternoon to update the community about the state’s preparations for Hurricane Dorian.
“Be prepared.” That was the overall message as he touched on the speed of the storm. Cooper urged residents to be vigilant and listen to local officials if or when evacuations are issued.
“We know these are inconvenient and sometimes costly,” Cooper said, “but there is a potential deadly cost when ignoring the warnings.”
The governor is encouraging everyone to prepare your family, including your pets, to take shelter from the storm. Boat owners need to secure boats now, as it’s anticipated Dorian will pick up speed.
The NC State of Emergency Operations Center is activated and operating around the clock.
The National Guard, State Troopers and the Department of Transportation have all moved resources towards the eastern part of the state.
Swift water rescue teams are ready to go, in the event they are needed.
