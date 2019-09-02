Vermont swift water rescue team changes focus to North Carolina

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crew of 15 from the Vermont Task Force 1 Swift Water Rescue Team is in North Carolina, prepared to aid in evacuations caused by Hurricane Dorian.
The swift water rescue team originally hit the road to Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday, but those plans changed as the storm changed course.
The crew spent Sunday training with other responders in Greensboro, North Carolina. Officials say they're anticipating the team will get an assignment by late Sunday or early Monday.
"We expect those winds to die down to about category three, is what they're predicting for its brush by the Carolinas. We're ready, and they'll keep us safe. There will be some restrictions on when we can go out dependent on the wind conditions," said Mike Cannon of Vermont Task Force One, Urban Search & Rescue.
Last September, the crew responded to North Carolina for Hurricane Florence. Those first responders are only a portion of Vermont’s swift water team, leaving enough coverage for the state if needed.
