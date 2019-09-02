UNCW cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has cancelled classes for the remainder of the week (Sept. 3-6) due to the potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
The university has also issued a mandatory campus evacuation for students. All students must be evacuated from campus by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Students who are away for the holiday weekend are advised to not return to campus and to stay where they are.
Campus will operate on a regular schedule Tuesday, and employees should contact their supervisors, per standard operating protocol, if they cannot report for duty for any reason.
