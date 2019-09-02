UNCW to announce Tuesday class decision

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will announce its plans to continue classes as normal, delay or cancel by noon Monday ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
In a statement issued Sunday afternoon, the university said it is still too early to determine exact impacts Dorian may have on the Cape Fear region.
"However, we want to be as sensitive as possible to those students and employees who left the area for the holiday weekend and are trying to determine their plans for returning. With that in mind, and to allow for several hours of daylight for driving, by approximately 12 p.m. on Monday we will announce a decision regarding whether classes will be delayed or canceled on Tuesday. "
Students are asked to begin making plans in the event an evacuation is ordered.
The statement also encourages anyone interested in the university’s decision to follow for updates on Facebook and to sign up for UNCW alerts.
