Two downtown Wilmington decks opening Tuesday for resident parking during Hurricane Dorian

The Market Street and 2nd Street parking decks will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday for residents to park vehicles only. Boats, wave runners, trailers or other personal property are not allowed. The gates will be lowered again once the storm has passed. The first level of the decks will be reserved for emergency vehicles and handicap parking only. Residents with reserved parking spaces are asked to move their vehicles higher up in the deck. The city assumes no liability for vehicles that may be damaged before, during or after the storm.