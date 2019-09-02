Two downtown Wilmington decks opening Tuesday for resident parking during Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is making two of its’ downtown parking decks available for residents in need of a place to park their vehicles in preparation for the expected impact of Hurricane Dorian.
The Market Street and 2nd Street parking decks will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday for residents to park vehicles only. Boats, wave runners, trailers or other personal property are not allowed. The gates will be lowered again once the storm has passed. The first level of the decks will be reserved for emergency vehicles and handicap parking only. Residents with reserved parking spaces are asked to move their vehicles higher up in the deck. The city assumes no liability for vehicles that may be damaged before, during or after the storm.
City offices will operate on normal schedule on Tuesday, but will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. A decision on Friday schedule will be made at a later time. All city parks, golf courses, communities centers and other facilities will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Trash, recycling and yard waste pick-up will run on regular schedule on Tuesday. There is no regular trash collection for city customers on Wednesdays.
