School closings, early dismissals due to Hurricane Dorian

School closings and early dismissals due to Hurricane Dorian:
Brunswick County Schools will dismiss early on Tuesday, Sept. 3. High schools will release students at 11:45 a.m., middle schools at noon and elementary schools at 12:45 p.m.
New Hanover County Schools will operate on a normal, full-day schedule for students and staff on Tuesday, Sept. 3. However, there will be no evening activities such as athletics and drivers education. Schools will be closed for students on Wednesday, which will be an optional workday with early release for employees. Schools will be closed for students and staff on Thursday. Plans for Friday will be announced at a later time.
UNCW has cancelled classes from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6. The university has issued a mandatory campus evacuation for students. All students must be evacuated from campus by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
