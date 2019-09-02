Power out for nearly 1,500 customers along Eastwood Road in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Power is out for nearly 1,500 Duke Energy customers along Eastwood Road in Wilmington.
The power outage map on the company’s website shows the outage stretching from the Racine Drive area to Military Cutoff Road, and impacting communities that include Long Leaf Acres, Windemere, Eastwood Village, Hillsdale, College Acres and cavalier Woods.
The website does not cite a specific reason for the outage, but does estimate repairs being completed around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
We will continue to monitor developments and report them when available.
