Oak Island man faces attempted murder charge after allegedly setting fire to home while woman was inside

Edward Chamberlain (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center)
By Jim Gentry | September 2, 2019 at 9:18 AM EDT - Updated September 2 at 9:18 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Oak Island man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly set a home on fire while a woman was inside.

Edward Chamberlain, 30, was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Sunday and charged with first-degree arson and first-degree attempted murder.

According to an arrest warrant, Chamberlain is accused of setting a home on fire Sunday on Jake Drive in Bolivia. A woman was inside the residence at the time.

Online records state that he’s being held under a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

