New Hanover Co. offices to close Tuesday; meeting including vote on exploring possible sale of hospital postponed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A meeting of the New Hanover County Commissioners scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3, that would include a controversial vote to explore the possibility of selling New Hanover Regional Medical Center has been postponed.
The resolution that is up for vote can be read here.
New Hanover County offices will be closed Tuesday to allow county workers time to prepare for the effects of Hurricane Dorian.
“A lot of county workers will be reporting for shift duty Wednesday if not before so it’s important for everyone to make sure their families are safe before reporting for hurricane duty,” said New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Boseman.
Workers at the landfill will report to work Tuesday as the landfill will run all day for final tipping for haulers.
It is uncertain when county offices will reopen.
All county offices are closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.