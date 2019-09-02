Man wanted in connection to armed robbery in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery.
Officials say that 27-year-old Skyler Brister is wanted for first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the charges stem from an incident that took place Sunday evening in the area of Blue Banks Loop.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.