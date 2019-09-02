Government closings due to Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Government closures due to Hurricane Dorian:
New Hanover County offices will be closed Tuesday to allow county workers time to prepare for the effects of Hurricane Dorian. Workers at the landfill will report to work Tuesday as the landfill will run from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for final tipping for haulers. All county events, including Friday’s concert at Airlie Gardens, have been canceled. It has not been determined when county offices will reopen.
Moores Creek National Battlefield will close at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The park will reopen after an assessment on access to the park has been made.
Pender County Parks will close at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3 until the storm passes.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.