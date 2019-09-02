Full lane reversal on I-26 in effect, all lanes now traveling westbound

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers and the Department of Public Safety officially put a lane reversal on I-26 into effect around 10:40 a.m. Monday morning.
All lanes of I-26 are now traveling westbound beginning at the I-526 merge.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Sunday that both sides of I-26 between Charleston and Columbia would be switched to westbound travel beginning Monday.
The reversal took place at the interchange of I-26 and I-526 and continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County. Drivers are not able to use I-26 to get from Columbia to Charleston.
Troopers first began closing the eastbound entrance ramps at 5 a.m. Monday
