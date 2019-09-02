First Alert Forecast: Dorian to bring impact mid to late week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Labor Day! On this holiday, you will want to strike a balance between a) rest and relaxation and b) storm vigilance and preparedness for Hurricane Dorian. Across the Cape Fear Region today, non-Dorian-related showers and storms will dot the radar map and, occasionally, they may chase you inside. And in the surf, an enhanced rip current risk should keep you from being as bold as usual. Otherwise, expect clouds and a few steamy sun intervals, east winds averaging a fresh 10 mph, and afternoon highs in the seasonable 80s.
