FAQ: Things you need to know ahead of Dorian

“The system is now a category 5 hurricane and is favoring a shift north that leaves our region in the cone of error. Although it is still early and the system could continue to shift more, we encourage everyone to take necessary steps to prepare themselves," town officials noted in a press release. “A lot can change in the coming days and we remain optimistic but continue to prepare. Please remember as this storm continues to move closer, we will encounter high tides and rough surf, so make sure you take precautions.”