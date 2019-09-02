FAQ: Things you need to know ahead of Dorian

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Hurricane Dorian made initial landfall Sunday at Elbow Cay in Abaco at 12:40 p.m., then made a second landfall near Marsh Harbour at 2 p.m.
Exact U.S. Dorian impacts cannot yet be fully defined as its cone naturally includes both along-the-coast and farther-offshore tracks. Dorian is likely to be speedy as it makes it way up the coast and not stall like Florence did.
Here are some things you may need to know as Dorian continues churning in the Atlantic.
Governor Roy Cooper on Friday declared a state of emergency for North Carolina ahead of the possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
The state of emergency declaration waives certain transportation restrictions to help farmers and support relief efforts in advance of the storm, which is expected to strike the southeast in the next few days.
“Hurricane Dorian tracking toward the coast of Florida is a timely reminder to get your emergency plans and supplies ready,” Governor Cooper said. “North Carolinians should make sure they are ready for this storm and for all types of emergencies and disasters.”
State emergency officials suggest taking time to:
- Review your family’s emergency plan and know your evacuation routes.
- Check your emergency supply kit, which should contain food, water, medicines, charging cords, batteries, and other essentials.
- Make sure your insurance is up to date.
With a state of emergency in place, North Carolina’s price gouging laws are now in effect.
“It is illegal to charge excessive prices during a state of emergency. If you see a business taking advantage of this storm, let my office know so we can hold them accountable and protect you from price gougers,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a news release.
Report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint here.
The town of Surf City declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
“The system is now a category 5 hurricane and is favoring a shift north that leaves our region in the cone of error. Although it is still early and the system could continue to shift more, we encourage everyone to take necessary steps to prepare themselves," town officials noted in a press release. “A lot can change in the coming days and we remain optimistic but continue to prepare. Please remember as this storm continues to move closer, we will encounter high tides and rough surf, so make sure you take precautions.”
Residents are urged to have seven days of food, water and medications on hand.
The state of emergency will be in place until the mayor rescinds it.
All Key Cards are still valid. If you do not have a key card, you can still gain access to the island in the event of an evacuation with a valid ID and a utility/ tax bill or other deed. If you need a key card, the Community Center will be open Monday, September 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for key card transactions only. They will be open for normal operation Tuesday for those that cannot get them Monday.
A state of emergency went into effect for the Town of Burgaw at 5 p.m. Sunday.
“This declaration was issued ahead of Hurricane Dorian and allows the Town to proceed with preparations for possible impacts from the storm and to be in position for aid from FEMA, if necessary,” town officials stated in a new release. “The current State of Emergency does not place any restrictions on town residents. As the Town continues to monitor the track of the storm, we will determine if any further action is necessary.”
A state of emergency went into effect at noon on Sunday for the Town of Topsail Beach.
“The State of Emergency allows the Town to proceed with preparations for possible impacts from the storm and to be in position for aid from FEMA if necessary,” town officials said in a Facebook post. “The current State of Emergency does not call for voluntary or mandatory evacuation. As the Town monitors the track of the storm, we will determine any further action necessary.”
Town officials also said that in an effort to clear the roads of potential debris, the bulk item pick-up normally scheduled for Friday will be on Wednesday this week.
As with any severe weather, there will be potential for power outages across the region.
Duke Energy customers can report an outage by calling (800) 769-3766 or text “OUT” to 57801. You can also sign up for text message alerts about outages and restoration timelines at your home or business.
Representatives from Duke Energy urge everyone to avoid down lines at all costs, and report those to the outage phone number as well.
Outage Maps:
- Duke Energy: https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/ncsc
- Brunswick Electric: http://bemc.maps.sienatech.com/
- Four County Electric: http://gis.fourcty.org/pub/map.html
Generators:
If using a generator, never bring it indoors, even in the garage, and never refuel the machine while it is running. Duke provides a comprehensive guide to generator safety here.
- To report trees or tree limbs blocking roadways within city limits call: (910) 341-7852 (leave a message if no one answers)
- To report flooding or other stormwater issues within city limits call: (910) 341-4646 (leave a message if no one answers)
Will major bridges shut down?
- Typically the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and the Isabel Holmes Bridge will remain open. Other bridges such as Snow’s Cut Bridge will close once winds reach 45 miles per hour. Officials say they will update as the storm approaches.
How can I keep my pets safe?
- People are strongly urged to take their pets along if they evacuate, or to go to a pet-friendly shelter.
- Whether you are evacuating with your pet or preparing to stay, make sure to bring along food and water for several days.
- Officials said county shelters follow regular guidelines and do not euthanize animals unless they are sick, gravely injured or the shelter runs out of space.
What do all of these hurricane terms mean?
How should I use sandbags?
Fill the bags half full with sand or soil. When stacking the bags, make a barrier around or beside where you’re trying to keep water away. REMEMBER - sandbags are for small water flows up to two feet. You’ll need to have a plan in place to protect your belongings for major flooding. You can pick up supplies at a home improvement store.
The First Alert Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on Dorian and will show you the latest models and forecasted tracks during each newscast on WECT. They will also give updates anytime of the day, as they are needed.
You can keep an eye on Hurricane Dorian by clicking on WECT.com. There, you will find the latest predictions, tracks and radar. Be sure to check out the Hurricane Center and the Interactive Radar.
Now is the time to download the new WECT Weather App if you haven't done so already. The app has many features that will help you track the storm and keep you weather aware with push alerts from the National Weather Service and the First Alert Weather Team. Click here to learn more about the app, including how to turn on the tropical storm track over the radar.
If you do not have the app yet, you can download it for Android, iPhone and iPad by clicking the links.
You can also download the WECT News App to see updated information from our reporters in the field and across the region. If you do not have the app yet, you can download it for Android, iPhone and iPad.
Join in the conversation on the WECT Community Voice Facebook page. The First Alert Meteorologists will periodically answer your questions during Facebook Live events. We'll do what we can to keep you informed and answer your questions.
Be sure to follow #DorianILM on Twitter and to use the hashtag with your personal weather updates. You’ll also want to be sure to follow @wectnews and @wectweather.
Be our eyes. Send us pictures or videos of the storm in your area or of the damage it leaves behind. Click here to upload your content.
With so many new people moving into the Cape Fear region in recent years, there’s a good chance some of you don’t quite know what to expect. So we asked some of our veteran journalists for their advice on how to prepare for a hurricane. This is what they had to say: Tips From Anchors
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.