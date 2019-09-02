Early dismissal Tuesday for Brunswick County Schools

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools will operate on an early dismissal schedule for all schools on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
High schools will release students at 11:45 a.m., middle schools at noon and elementary schools at 12:45 p.m.
“We continue to work with all of our community partners in Brunswick County, including emergency services and law enforcement, and will continue daily updates on the status of school closings/openings via district phone calls, social media, website, etc," the school system said in a news release. "No athletic activities will be held while schools are closed.”
A decision on the remainder of the week had not been made as of 11:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.