Beach communities issue directions for residents ahead of Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beach communities along the Cape Fear coast are making preparations ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s expected arrival. The following is critical information for residents who plan to stay through the storm, and for those who are planning to evacuate:
Carolina Beach
- Town of Carolina Beach will activate its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) beginning at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019
- Town Council will hold an emergency meeting at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Council plans to declare a State of Emergency for the Town of Carolina Beach.
- Re-entry Permits - Subject to weather conditions, plans are to open Town Hall Tuesday, September 3rd , and Wednesday, September 4th , 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., so residents and property owners may obtain re-entry permits. Proof of residency or ownership is required along with a current vehicle registration.
- Sand Bag Dirt/Soil – Fill dirt will be available after 3:30 p.m. Monday, September 2nd. The dirt will be placed near Mike Chappell Park on Sumter Ave. (across from tennis courts) Citizens are welcome to use this dirt to fill sand bags in preparation for storm. Dirt is available on a first come first serve basis, and users should provide their own sand bags.
- Recreation Center will be closed starting Tuesday, September 3, 2019, until further notice.
- Freeman Park will be closed to all vehicular traffic beginning Monday, September 2, 2019, 5:00 p.m., until further notice.
- Mooring Field will close effective Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 8:00 a.m. No moorings will be allowed until further notice.
- No debris collection services will be provided until further notice.
Wrightsville Beach
- Residents must secure a tax identification decal (re-entry decal) or a caretaker pass for your property prior to Wednesday, September 4th at noon. Passes will not be sold after noon on Wednesday.
- The town will announce any evacuation plans and timelines by Tuesday, September 3rd at 5:00 p.m..
- Town Hall will be closed and all non-essential operations will be stopped at noon on Wednesday, September 4th.
- There will be no trash collection on Thursday (September 5) and Friday (September 6) and collection will resume when it is safe to operate.
- All Beach Access Restroom Facilities will be closed Tuesday morning until after the Storm.
- Residents should stop or limit the use of any irrigation until after the storm has cleared. This is important for fire protection purposes and to help maintain system pressure and supply.
- Please shut off all dock water supplies before the storm impacts the Town. Broken dock lines that are leaking affect the water system and jeopardizes fire-fighting capability.
