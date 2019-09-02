American Airlines extends travel alert ahead of Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - American Airlines is extending its travel alert ahead of Hurricane Dorian to include airports in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
The alert is designed to help travelers in the path of the storm by capping fares and waiving baggage fees. Customers can also re-book without paying change fees.
In a statement, American Airlines said “Airport operations have also been suspended at two airports in the Bahamas and three airports in Florida. Storms like these may require customers and team members to change their travel plans and, as a result, American has issued a travel alert for more than 20 airports.”
In the Carolinas and Georgia, the alert is in effect for:
- Charleston, South Carolina (CHS)
- Greenville, North Carolina (PGV)
- Hilton Head, South Carolina (HHH)
- Jacksonville, North Carolina (OAJ)
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR)
- New Bern, North Carolina (EWN)
- Savannah, Georgia (SAV)
- Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM)
