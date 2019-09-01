Town of Surf City declares state of emergency ahead of Dorian impacts

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Surf City declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
“The system is now a category 5 hurricane and is favoring a shift north that leaves our region in the cone of error. Although it is still early and the system could continue to shift more, we encourage everyone to take necessary steps to prepare themselves," town officials noted in a press release. “A lot can change in the coming days and we remain optimistic but continue to prepare. Please remember as this storm continues to move closer, we will encounter high tides and rough surf, so make sure you take precautions.”
Residents are urged to have seven days of food, water and medications on hand.
The state of emergency will be in place until the mayor rescinds it.
All Key Cards are still valid. If you do not have a key card, you can still gain access to the island in the event of an evacuation with a valid ID and a utility/ tax bill or other deed. If you need a key card, the Community Center will be open Monday, September 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for key card transactions only. They will be open for normal operation Tuesday for those that cannot get them Monday.
