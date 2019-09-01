Local businesses and residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian

Jeanie Shaffer is the manager of the recently opened Latella Gelato on the Carolina Beach boardwalk and she has already put together a hurricane preparation plan that includes boarding up the windows and doors. She believes that it’s “better to be safe across the board, then to take any chances and risks. And we’ve already started our list of what we need to get today, what we need to get tomorrow, we’re not panicking yet, but we definitely want to be prepared.”