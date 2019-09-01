Local businesses and residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local residents and businesses are spending their Labor Day weekend preparing for the possibility of Hurricane Dorian touching down on the North Carolina coast.
Grocery stores like Publix are stocking up extra on bottles of water and non-perishables. Although the true path of Hurricane Dorian is unknown at this time, customer Beth Tulip believes that it’s better to be safe than sorry, noting that "We’re preparing as if it’s coming our way which I think is the smart and proactive thing to do at this point.”
Lowe’s Hardware is in full gear for hurricane prep. Having learned from their experience with Hurricane Florence last year, Lowe’s is not taking any chances with the potential impact of Hurricane Dorian. Assistant Store Manager Ryan Chitwood pointed this out, saying “oh yeah, we’re much more prepared. We’re a lot more prepared, we’ve got a lot of trucks on standby coming in to take care of the customer.”
Although generators flew off the shelves in mere hours, Lower’s brought in an emergency truck filled with plywood, water, and more generators. According to store manager, Kevin Cook, keeping certain hurricane survival products in stock is a priority.
“Right now, what we’re doing is making sure we get ample product in for our customers. Through our command center through corporate, we have some emergency trucks coming in today for generators, water, plywood or sheathing materials and some additional sand and sandbags."
Jeanie Shaffer is the manager of the recently opened Latella Gelato on the Carolina Beach boardwalk and she has already put together a hurricane preparation plan that includes boarding up the windows and doors. She believes that it’s “better to be safe across the board, then to take any chances and risks. And we’ve already started our list of what we need to get today, what we need to get tomorrow, we’re not panicking yet, but we definitely want to be prepared.”
Whether Hurricane Dorian hits the North Carolina coast or not, local resident Melanie Cameron is not worried.
“You know, you have to take the threat seriously because it could go anyway, but no, this area, this community always bounces back very quickly from these storms, we always pull together, and take care of each other so I’m not worried.”
