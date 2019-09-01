First Alert Forecast: Shower chances Labor Day, Dorian impacts likely toward mid-late week

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your WECT Weather App. These forecasts speak to possible direct or remnant rain and wind impacts from Dorian by the middle to end of the week, however prepare for changes as Dorian’s track becomes clearer. Remember, worry and anxiety are emotions better spent on planning and diligence, as we’re in the heart of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.