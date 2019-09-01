First Alert Forecast: Shower chances Labor Day, Dorian impacts likely toward mid-late week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Hope you enjoyed your Labor Day weekend! Through Labor Day, moisture offshore will bring a 30-40% chance for isolated showers and storms into the area. Nothing widespread, but some back yards could be seeing some heavier showers at times, especially along the coast. Afternoon highs ranging in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.
These showers toward the beginning of the week, are unrelated to Hurricane Dorian. This strong, category 5 hurricane is slowly approaching the Northern Bahamas. The latest forecast track for Dorian, has much of the Carolinas under the 5 day cone. For the latest stats, track cone and impacts on the Cape Fear Region here: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your WECT Weather App. These forecasts speak to possible direct or remnant rain and wind impacts from Dorian by the middle to end of the week, however prepare for changes as Dorian’s track becomes clearer. Remember, worry and anxiety are emotions better spent on planning and diligence, as we’re in the heart of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.