First Alert Forecast: Chances for showers to start the week, Dorian slowing toward northern Bahamas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! A swath of moisture off the coast will continue to fuel isolated to scattered showers and storms across the region through Labor Day. We’re continuing to track a slowing but strong Dorian as it approaches the Northern Bahamas. You can see the latest stats, track cone and impacts on the Cape Fear Region here: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1
Shower and storm chances will range between 30-40% Early this week, amid variable clouds and easterly breezes. Afternoon highs will continue to function in the mainly middle and upper 80s through that time. If you’re heading to the beaches this holiday weekend, be mindful of tidal flooding along with heavy surf and rip currents. Swim near a lifeguard if you plan to be in the water, and heed any and all warnings they give.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your WECT Weather App. These forecasts speak to possible direct or remnant rain and wind impacts from Dorian by the middle to end of the week, however prepare for changes as Dorian’s track becomes clearer. Remember, worry and anxiety are emotions better spent on planning and diligence, as we’re in the heart of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.