Coast Guard warns Wilmington boaters to make a plan for Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard has set port condition Whiskey for ports of Wilmington and Morehead City.
The port condition was changed due to predicted sustained tropical storm force winds generated by Hurricane Dorian that could arrive in the coming days.
“Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas. Trailerable boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those leaving boats in the water are reminded to remove EPIRBs and secure life rings, life jackets, and small boats. These items can break free and may require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure people are not in distress,” the press release from the Coast Guard notes.
Boat owners are advised to monitor the weather and seek safe harbor well before storm conditions arrive. Drawbridges may not operate if winds reach 25 mph or when an evacuation is in progress.
Ports are open to commercial traffic, but the Coast Guard Warns large vessels to make plans for departing North Carolina ports or submit a mooring plan to the port for approval.
