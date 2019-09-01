Coast Guard warns Wilmington boaters to make a plan for Hurricane Dorian

“Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas. Trailerable boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those leaving boats in the water are reminded to remove EPIRBs and secure life rings, life jackets, and small boats. These items can break free and may require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure people are not in distress,” the press release from the Coast Guard notes.