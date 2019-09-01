CCU cancels all classes starting Tuesday; students told to not return if they traveled for holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - CCU made the following annoucement on its website, in a push alert and on social media:
Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 11:40 a.m.
The National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update of Hurricane Dorian shows South Carolina continues to be in the five-day error cone, which means Coastal Carolina University has the potential to experience impacts in the next five days. The governor has declared a state of emergency for South Carolina, and he will decide if and when an evacuation is necessary. Coastal Carolina University is prepared with plans in place for the campus and for residential students. In an abundance of caution, CCU will cancel on-campus classes and will initiate the academic continuity plan, starting Tuesday, Sept. 3. The University will provide ample notice before on-campus classes are resumed.
Faculty and staff – at this point in time, please anticipate reporting for normal working hours on Tuesday until further notice.
Students – Please be aware that Interim Provost Dan Ennis will communicate to you via email regarding details of the academic continuity plan.
Students who have traveled out of the area for the Labor Day weekend, do not return to campus.
Residential students who remain on campus – Please pay close attention to your email communications from University Housing. We are preparing to act on the governor’s announcement as soon as it is made. Please be prepared to put your personal evacuation plan in place. If you have not done so, please update your personal evacuation plan in MyCoastalHome. Nonresidential students – In the event of an evacuation order from the Governor’s Office, please be prepared to evacuate if you live in the evacuation zone(s) included in the evacuation order. Information about evacuation zones can be found at: Horry County Georgetown County All students – As you consider your evacuation plan, please pay attention to the storm track to ensure you travel out of harm’s way.
Please continue to monitor CCU’s advisories.
Please continue preparing and communicating with your family. Please review the emergency preparation information and frequently asked questions for more information regarding the University’s emergency preparedness activities and operations. If you have not already done so, sign up for CCU Alert to receive urgent emergency text messages to your mobile phone. Stay informed about the most accurate and up-to-date track of Hurricane Florence on the National Hurricane Center website. For CCU-specific information, check Coastal’s advisory page regularly.
