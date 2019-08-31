Wilmington observes Overdose Awareness Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina observed overdose awareness day on Saturday.
A 2016 study showed that Wilmington was the number one city in the US for opioid prescription abuse, alleging that 53.8 percent of the opioid prescriptions written in the region were being abused.
Heart of Wilmington Co-founder Lee Hauser Jr. believes spreading awareness is the first step to overcoming the opioid epidemic.
'The need in the community, to bring awareness, to end the stigma of opioid addiction- So many people have it in their head what they think the addiction community is about, but they need to be educated a little bit more so we can end the stigma," said Hauser.
Saturday marked the organization’s third annual event at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater. Hauser says attendance continues to grow year after year.
“You know, Wilmington has a very high rate of overdoses but we also have a very high rate of recovery in the community. The number of highway houses, the number of 12 step meetings. And as you can see, this crowd is pretty large for a day out in the park to talk about substance abuse disorder,” said Mary Anderson- Ille of the Wilmington Treatment Center. “Celebrating the people in recovery and talking about this disease and breaking the stigma. That’s the whole reason we do all of these events,” said Anderson-Ille.
The event also serves as a kickoff of National Recovery Month, which starts September 1.
