We’re in the final weekends to visit Britts Donuts

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - As children return to school, pumpkin spice hits coffee shops, the imminent seasonal closing of Britts Donuts is another cue summer is coming to a close.
Labor Day weekend is one of the last ones you can visit world famous Britts Donuts. Locals and tourists alike have been enjoying their hot, gooey treats since the shop opened in 1939.
The shop closes every year in the fall during the off-season, but promises hot doughnuts as tourist season approaches. Your last chance to get your fix is Sunday September 15.
You can find their hours here:
Labor Day Weekend
Saturday, August 31: 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday,September 1: 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Monday, September 2: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until the donuts run out)
September 6-8
Friday, Sept. 6: 4 p.m.- 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7: 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept 8: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until the donuts run out)
Final Weekend
Friday, Sept. 13: 4 p.m.- 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14: 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept 15: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until the donuts run out)
