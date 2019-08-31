Port City Pride Weekend highlights issues in the LGBTQ community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City Pride Weekend is underway and events are planned throughout the festival to highlight issues in the LGBTQ community and celebrate inclusivity.
Thursday night, organizers held a healthcare town hall to discuss whats being done to treat and prevent HIV and also Medicaid’s role in the LGBTQ community.
A Pride Block Part kicked off at noon along Castle Street in Wilmington and runs until 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, a "Fantail funday dance party’ is planned on the USS North Carolina starting at 7 p.m.
Herbert Gant attended the block party with his partner and remarked that “it’s wonderful to celebrate with a real diversity of people. There are a lot of kids here and I’m so pleased that they’re seeing that life in Wilmington and the surrounding areas is not just the kinds of things we see with dressed up people on the streets but there are people out having fun and getting to know each other. It’s a wonderful atmosphere here.”
Organizers stress that these events are open to anyone.
