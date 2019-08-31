Hurricane Season: Prepare now to lessen storm anxiety

“Even if this storm does not come to Eastern North Carolina, this is a great opportunity for you to take the time to get your family ready,” said American Red Cross of Eastern NC executive director James Jarvis. “I think a lot of times when you’re dealing with a stressful situation like a hurricane, it’s incredibly important to take the time to take care of yourself, a lot of our disaster responders lost their homes, you know, had damage to their homes as well, and so I think as we come into a new season its important to think about what did I not do last year that I wish I would’ve done this year?”