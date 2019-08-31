Hurricane Season: Prepare now to lessen storm anxiety

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With all eyes on Hurricane Dorian’s track towards Florida, the September 14 one year anniversary of Hurricane Florence is rapidly approaching. If the idea of preparing for another hurricane makes you want to stick your head in the sand and ignore it, know that you’re not alone. Stress and nervousness are normal ahead of any storm.
Hurricane Dorian became a Category 4 storm Friday evening.
“Even if this storm does not come to Eastern North Carolina, this is a great opportunity for you to take the time to get your family ready,” said American Red Cross of Eastern NC executive director James Jarvis. “I think a lot of times when you’re dealing with a stressful situation like a hurricane, it’s incredibly important to take the time to take care of yourself, a lot of our disaster responders lost their homes, you know, had damage to their homes as well, and so I think as we come into a new season its important to think about what did I not do last year that I wish I would’ve done this year?”
At Trillium Health, Care Management Director Darlene Webb says people are still living the aftermath of Hurricane Florence nearly one year later.
“Whether that’s financially, emotionally, socially, they might have had a move, their kids might be going to new schools this year because of it, because they had to relocate, all those sort of things,” Webb said.
Webb is a licensed clinician and she says some degree of stress and anxiety is normal with any impending storm, particularly when you’ve been through one recently.
“You don’t want to avoid preparing for hurricanes that are coming up, so you do have to think about it and its going to help you feel better as you prepare,” Webb said. “It is okay to ask for help and it is okay that you’re having a reaction that’s impacting you.”
Trillium Health operates a 24/7 call center where staff can connect callers with mental health service providers nearby. Webb says to consider reaching out for professional help if your level of anxiety is impacting your daily life.
"The gauge is certainly them thinking about themselves:
Is this different from how I’ve reacted in the past?
Is it making it so that I’m not able to function in my daily type activities?
Am I getting so overwhelmed by this that I’m either missing work a lot or its impacting my job?
Or its impacting my hygiene habits, I’m not showering, I’m not doing things that I typically used to do”
At the American Red Cross, staff and volunteers are preparing for whatever Hurricane Dorian brings. Teams will be ready to deploy across the Carolinas, if needed, or to Florida or wherever help is required.
The phone number to reach the 24/7 call center is 1-877-685-2415.
