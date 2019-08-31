First Alert Forecast: shower chances Labor Day weekend, watching Dorian as it barrels toward Florida coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you and thanks for checking in with us for your Labor Day weekend forecast. We hope you and yours have a happy and safe time, especially if your plans take you to the beach. Tidal flooding along with heavy surf and rip currents could make for a tumultuous time if you’re not careful. Please remember to check in with your First Alert Weather Team for updates on Hurricane Dorian on all our broadcast and digital platforms. Our on-going analysis on the storm and its impacts on the Cape Fear Region, can be found here: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1
Before you check that out, know that showers and storm chances for the weekend through Labor Day will be unrelated to Dorian. A swath of offshore moisture will provide opportunities for a few showers or storms Saturday and a slightly better chance on Sunday. Expect Partly to mostly sunny skies, feisty easterly breezes, afternoon highs mainly in the seasonably toasty middle and upper 80s, and temperatures diving into the mellow-mild 70s during the evening.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your WECT Weather App. These forecasts speak to possible direct or remnant rain and wind impacts from Dorian well into next week, however prepare for changes as Dorian’s track becomes clearer. Remember, worry and anxiety are emotions better spent on planning and diligence, as we’re in the heart of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Enjoy your weekend!
