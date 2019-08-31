First Alert Forecast: Keeping a close eye on Dorian, shower chances Labor Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Labor Day weekend to you! If you’re heading to the beaches this holiday weekend, be mindful of tidal flooding along with heavy surf and rip currents. So if you do plan to head into the water, be sure to swim near a lifeguard. Please remember to check in with your First Alert Weather Team for updates on Hurricane Dorian on all our broadcast and digital platforms. Our on-going analysis on the storm and its impacts on the Cape Fear Region, can be found here: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1