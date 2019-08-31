First Alert Forecast: Keeping a close eye on Dorian, shower chances Labor Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Labor Day weekend to you! If you’re heading to the beaches this holiday weekend, be mindful of tidal flooding along with heavy surf and rip currents. So if you do plan to head into the water, be sure to swim near a lifeguard. Please remember to check in with your First Alert Weather Team for updates on Hurricane Dorian on all our broadcast and digital platforms. Our on-going analysis on the storm and its impacts on the Cape Fear Region, can be found here: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1
A 30-40% chance for a few scattered showers and storms overnight through Labor Day, unrelated to Dorian. Best chance of seeing these showers and storms will be Sunday. Lows dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s and afternoon highs mainly getting into the middle 80s.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your WECT Weather App. These forecasts speak to possible direct or remnant rain and wind impacts from Dorian well into next week, however prepare for changes as Dorian’s track becomes clearer. Remember, worry and anxiety are emotions better spent on planning and diligence, as we’re in the heart of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.