Burgaw PD takes steps toward starting K9 program

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Burgaw police have been busy “shepherding" changes in the department.
The goal is to implement their very own K9 program. The police department ordered the dog and initiated the new K9 position just this summer.
According to the town of Burgaw, officer Thomas Padgett completed a two day K9 legal training at the NC Justice Academy in Salemburg just last week. On Thursday, the officer picked up his new partner, Kane.
Officer Padgett and the 18-month-old German Shepard will be trained in tracking and narcotics detection. Kane will train for the next two months with a master handler before the officer comes to the kennels for six weeks of schooling with the animal to complete their training.
The team hopes to be fully operational in mid-December, town officials note in the weekly update.
