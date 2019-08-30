With no discussion at agenda briefing, New Hanover County Commission looks ahead to Sept. 3

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Coming off the Labor Day holiday weekend, county leaders have a big decision to make.
The New Hanover County Commission will vote on a resolution of intent to sell New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, September 3.
After more than five weeks of presentations, media briefings, community meetings and public forums, the five elected officials will vote aye or nay. They weren’t ready to talk about the vote at their agenda briefing Thursday.
Only three of the five attended the regular briefing, with Vice-Chair Julia Olson-Boseman and commissioner Woody White absent, but even with a quorum, the commission members did not bring up the agenda item for discussion.
That doesn’t mean they aren’t thinking about it, however.
Commission Chair Jonathan Barfield still declined to indicate which way he plans to vote Tuesday.
“I’m leaning on being here at 4 o’clock on Tuesday and hearing the rest of the conversation, and then making an informed decision,” Barfield said.
Barfield said he has been listening intently, however.
"This book I like to read says ‘be quick to listen slow to speak,’ so I’ve been really focused on trying to be quick to listen slow to speak and really understand,” Barfield said.
Between attending the number of community meetings and numerous emails and phone calls he’s received, he has heard the concerns citizens have about affordability and access. He’s also received comments from beyond New Hanover County, saying a woman from Columbus County called him Thursday to express her concern over the possible sale of the hospital.
Barfield said he has been leaning on his father — Jonathan Barfield Sr. — who, while serving as the first African-American elected to the commission since reconstruction, dealt with a similar inquiry into the future of the public hospital.
“It’s kind of good for me to have, what I call the old heads, those folks with great wisdom come to the table and say this is what we experienced, these were the concerns then, and I’ve found that there’s not much different now as it was then, just a different year," Barfield said.
Barfield said he hopes the commissioners will come to Tuesday’s meeting with open minds, and without any foregone conclusions.
“I’m expecting a robust, respectful conversation. I think many have pretty much stated where they stand on the issue," he said. “I think we’ll hear a lot from each other.”
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the New Hanover County Government Center in the Andre’ Mallette Training Center.
