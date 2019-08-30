Port City Pride kicks off with healthcare town hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City Pride Weekend kicked off in Wilmington Thursday night with a healthcare town hall hosted by the NC AIDS Action Network at The Foxes Boxes.
“A lot of folks know that pride is on Saturday. We are with the statewide organization doing HIV treatment and prevention policy work and really wanted to highlight why Medicaid and why healthcare is a part of pride,” said NC AIDS Action Network Executive Director Lee Storrow.
Organizers say discrimination and poverty among the LGBTQ community are big obstacles to healthcare.
