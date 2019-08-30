Plans submitted for Pleasure Island hotel near Snow’s Cut

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a 96-room hotel in Carolina Beach near the Snow’s Cut Bridge.
Greenville-based Avon Park Holdings recently submitted an application to the Town of Carolina Beach to obtain a Conditional Use Permit to build a SpringHill Suites by Marriott at 1341 N. Lake Park Boulevard.
According to documents submitted with the application, the four-story hotel would sit on 1.95 acres of land beside Walgreens and just down the road from the Food Lion.
The town’s Technical Review Committee recently reviewed the application, according to Planning Director Jeremy Hardison.
“The applicant is still gathering information on the utilities for this project and is not ready to move forward to the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting at this time,” Hardison said.
