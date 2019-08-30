NCDOT: Work to begin soon on I-40 improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 30 miles of I-40 in Pender and Duplin counties soon will receive improvements.
The N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday that Barnhill Contracting Company has been awarded a contract worth nearly $28 million for the work.
“The project will upgrade 29.5 miles of I-40 between the Sampson/ Duplin County line and west of U.S. 117 interchange in Pender County," a NCDOT news release states. "The upgrades include bridge and pavement rehabilitation, as well as drainage and guardrail repair and replacement. It also includes resurfacing of the Duplin County rest area near Warsaw.
"Contract crews can begin construction as soon as late Sept. and are expected to complete the project by June 2022.”
