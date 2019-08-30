NCDOT: Torchwood Boulevard closure to last another month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Torchwood Boulevard will remain closed at least another month, according to officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The road was closed on June 24 so workers could install drainage lines and reroute CFPUA utility lines to build a reinforced concrete box culvert as part of the Military Cutoff extension project.
The work was supposed to wrap up in about two months, however, previous water restrictions in New Hanover County created delays to the utility work.
“While the department, contractor and utility companies are coordinating closely to complete this work and reopen Torchwood as soon as possible, this closure will be extended to the end of September / early October,” said Lauren Haviland, spokeswoman for the NCDOT.
To mitigate traffic impacts due to the closure, the Lendire Road and Brittany Lakes Drive connection and detour to the south will remain open during the Torchwood Boulevard closure.
