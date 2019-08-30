NCDOT staff delivers schools supplies to New Hanover students

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - N.C. Department of Transportation staff on Thursday delivered more than 1,000 school supplies to students at Edwin A. Alderman Elementary.
Supples included notebooks, pens, paper, facial tissue and hand sanitizer, according to a release from the state agency.
“Our staff continually shows up and donates to help out their communities,” NCDOT Secretary Jim Trogdon said. “I am extremely happy that we can chip in each year to help students and teachers across North Carolina.”
The drive was part of Governor Roy Cooper’s third annual School Supply Drive. Donation bins were available at state government buildings, businesses that partner with the N.C. Business Committee on Education and all N.C. State Employees’ Credit Union locations from July 29 to Aug. 16.
Staff with the Office of State Human Resources and Department of Natural and Cultural Resources visited other Cape Fear area schools - Burgaw Elementary in Pender County and Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary in Brunswick County respectively - as part of the drive earlier this week.
