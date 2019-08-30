NC Highway Patrol, Pender County approved for 911 upgrades

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County and the NC State Highway Patrol are among the groups awarded grant money for upgrades to their 911 systems.
The state 911 board announced $10.5 million in grant money has been handed out for enhancements to 911 centers and emergency management equipment Friday.
Pender County will receive $45,000 to go toward a computer-aided dispatch upgrade project. The state highway patrol has been awarded more than $1 million for migration to a program that allows people to text 911 and support better call routing.
“The Board is proud to support the state’s PSAPs and to improve the state’s 911 capabilities,” executive director of the 911 board Pokey Harris said. “It’s through grant programs such as this that we keep North Carolina’s 911 centers on the forefront of technology to better serve and protect our residents.”
Chatham, Cumberland, Currituck, Davie and Franklin counties were also awarded grant money.
