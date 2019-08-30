Mooresville teacher posts video on social media criticizing disabled student

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A video has surfaced online in which a teacher in Mooresville criticizes a special needs student who she had been tasked with watching while the rest of the class was on a field trip.
The Mooresville High School teacher posted the video online and it received backlash from viewers who questioned why the educator was posting video of the girl in the background and critiquing her behavior.
In the video, the teacher says, ‘This girl has not made a peep since we got into the classroom from the bus. Her unruly behavior was literally just to get out of the field trip and now we both get to sit here and stare at each other for the next three hours while the class is gone. Happy freakin’ Wednesday.'
The student can be seen sitting by herself while the teacher records the video.
Mooresville High School has confirmed that the teacher was formerly employed at their school but no longer works there.
‘By law the school board cannot comment on any specific employee matters. However, it is important for parents and the community to understand that anytime a question arises regarding the conduct of a school employee specific to their job, the superintendent and school administrators work diligently to ensure the best possible outcome for our students,’ Chief Communication Officer Tanae Sump-McLean at the Mooresville Graded School District said on Friday.
