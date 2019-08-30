Homicide investigation launched in Columbus County after victim dies from gunshot wounds

CHADBOURN N.C. (WECT) - Deputies are investigating a homicide after a male victim died from gunshot wounds.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies and Chadbourn police responded to the 500 block of Dessie Road in Chadbourn about a victim with a gunshot wound Thursday night around 11:30 p.m.
When first responders arrived to the home, they located 35-year-old William Anthony Nance suffering what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Klondyke-Chadbourn Fire and Rescue took the victim to the hospital, but despite efforts to keep Nance alive, he died from his wounds.
Investigators have talked to witnesses and launched a homicide investigation, but they have not released any information about a possible suspect in the case.
“This does not appear to be a random act of violence but an isolated incident that unfortunately resulted in the loss of a life. Sheriff Greene wants to remind the public that it is important to pay attention to what is going on around you and to call 911 if you see anything suspicious,” the press release from the sheriff’s office says.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to please contact Investigator A. DiCicco at 910-640-6629.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.