Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency due to Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper on Friday declared a state of emergency for North Carolina ahead of the possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
The state of emergency declaration waives certain transportation restrictions to help farmers and support relief efforts in advance of the storm, which is expected to strike the southeast in the next few days.
“Hurricane Dorian tracking toward the coast of Florida is a timely reminder to get your emergency plans and supplies ready,” Governor Cooper said. “North Carolinians should make sure they are ready for this storm and for all types of emergencies and disasters.”
State emergency officials suggest taking time to:
- Review your family’s emergency plan and know your evacuation routes.
- Check your emergency supply kit, which should contain food, water, medicines, charging cords, batteries, and other essentials.
- Make sure your insurance is up to date.
In its 2 p.m. ET advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Dorian was a Category 3 storm with 115 mph sustained winds and was about 625 miles from West Palm Beach, Fla. It’s currently moving northwest at 10 mph.
The NHC expects the storm to strengthen into an extremely dangerous Category 4 with winds of almost 140 mph as it takes aim at Florida.
As for Dorian’s impacts to the Cape Fear Region, WECT’s First Alert Weather Team said steering wind patterns will whisk Dorian toward or into the Florida Peninsula by early next week. Thereafter, a pattern break ought to allow Dorian to gain latitude and affect other portions of the deep South and, eventually, the Carolinas.
Rainfall and strong winds associated with Dorian are possible later next week, while enhanced ocean swell, rip currents, and tidal flooding are likely.
With a state of emergency in place, North Carolina’s price gouging laws are now in effect.
“It is illegal to charge excessive prices during a state of emergency. If you see a business taking advantage of this storm, let my office know so we can hold them accountable and protect you from price gougers,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a news release.
Report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint here.
