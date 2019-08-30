Gospel music festival set for next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gospel singers from North Carolina to Tennessee will bring their voices to Southport for a gospel music festival.
The North Carolina Southern Gospel Music Association is putting on the festival Sept. 6-7. Performances will begin at noon and continue until 9 p.m.
Some of the featured performers include The Shirleys, Heavenly Hearts, Allen Frizzell and Eddie Reynolds, president of NCSGMA.
First Baptist of Boiling Spring Lakes, located in Southport, is hosting the music festival.
The concerts are free and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.