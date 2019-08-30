Freeman Park access limited to permit holders, campers through Monday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Access to Freeman Park will be limited through Labor Day to only those with annual permits and campers with reservations, Carolina Beach officials announced Friday.
“The effects of tides and erosion still exist, and the northern areas of Freeman Park remain closed to all vehicular traffic,” the town announced in a news release. “Public safety staff will perform assessments daily to determine when additional sections of the park can safely be opened, or if additional closures are required.”
Officials said that the following limitations still apply at Freeman Park:
- No vehicles are allowed past marked closures. Anyone driving past a designated closure will be issued a citation. Visitors of the park may still walk past closure points.
- No vehicle shall operate or park in the tidal zone (wet sand area).
- Lifeguards will only patrol areas of Freeman Park where vehicles are allowed.
- Intermittent closures are anticipated to occur due to limited beach area and level of patron use.
- Pending increased tidal surges may result in additional restrictions and closures.
