First Alert Forecast: pleasant launch into Labor Day weekend, watching Dorian all the way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on a Friday afternoon and the doorstep of Labor Day weekend! Have a happy and safe time and, as you do, please remember to check in with your First Alert Weather Team for updates on Hurricane Dorian on all our broadcast and digital platforms. For comprehensive analysis on the storm and its potential impacts on the Cape Fear Region, please use: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1
One of the lynchpins of the forecast track for Dorian - a high pressure cell pressing into the Carolinas from the north - will bring a pleasant Friday forecast to the Cape Fear Region. Expect mainly sunny skies, light east or north breezes, afternoon highs mainly in the seasonably toasty middle and upper 80s, and temperatures diving into the mellow-mild 70s during the evening.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your WECT Weather App. These forecasts speak to increased swell, rip currents, and minor tidal flooding over the weekend and possible direct or remnant rain and wind impacts from Dorian well into next week. Thank you for your patience and trust, friends!
