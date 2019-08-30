Currie man pleads guilty to sex crimes with child

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Pender County pleaded guilty this week to child sex crimes.
Ricardo Jones, 39, of Currie pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent liberties with a child before a judge. The judge sentenced him to as many as 66 months behind bars for the crimes.
According to the press release, Jones had sexual encounters with a 15-year-old female in early 2018. The girl told her school counselor about the incidents and the school contacted the sheriff’s office.
"The victim’s trust in her counselor was an important aspect of this case. As we kick off the new school year, I wish to commend counselors and all professionals who work with children for their efforts to keep them safe in and out of school. Thanks to this counselor’s reporting of this incident, a sex offender is being held accountable for his crimes,” District Attorney Ben David wrote in a press release.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.