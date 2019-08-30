Comedians compete for the title of Port City’s Top Comic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For ten years, Port City’s Top Comic has given audiences a chance to laugh and comedians a chance to shine.
Forty will compete in the comedy competition this weekend, with winners voted on by the audience members during the preliminary rounds Friday and Saturday night. Each Comic will get 8 minutes to perform during one of the four shows on those nights.
Ten comedians will advance to the final round on Sunday.
