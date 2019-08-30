Brunswick County Public Utilities lifts voluntary water restrictions for its customers

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with Brunswick County Public Utilities on Friday announced that voluntary water restrictions have been lifted for its customers.
The Stage 1 restrictions have been in place since May 28 due abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions in Brunswick County through much of the summer season.
County officials said the voluntary measures taken by customers helped stave off mandatory restrictions. Additionally, officials say adjustments to irrigation schedules were particularly helpful.
They suggest customers continue using the following irrigation schedule:
- Mondays - No irrigation
- Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday - Odd numbered addresses
- Wednesday, Friday, Sunday - Even numbered addresses
- Avoid irrigation times between 5 and 11 a.m.
“We encourage, but do not require, all customers to continue this irrigation schedule in the future and to use water wisely to ensure adequate water is available for essential uses and for fire protection,” said Mickey Thompson, superintendent of Water Distribution for Brunswick County Public Utilities.
Officials also recommend using the above irrigation schedule next spring to eliminate or postpone the need for water conservation during the summer.
